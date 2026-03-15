SCHOOL CLOSURES: List of districts closing ahead of severe weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Strong storms are expected late Sunday into Monday afternoon. As a precaution, school leaders from the following school districts have announced they'll be closed on Monday:

Thomas County Schools

Thomasville City Schools

Grady County Schools

Decatur County Schools

Miller County Schools

WTXL will keep you updated as school leaders continue to make decisions on whether to close ahead of possible severe weather.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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