SBA offers low interest disaster loans to local counties impacted by drought

Up to $2 million dollars in low interest federal loans are now available for local small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the ongoing drought conditions.

The Small Business Administration announced the funds on Wednesday. The funds are available for many counties in our area including:



Berrien

Brooks

Clinch

Colquitt

Decatur

Echols

Grady

Lanier

Lowndes

Mitchell

Miller

Thomas

Seminole

Gadsden

Hamilton

Jefferson

Leon

Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are available for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, nurseries, and private nonprofits (PNPs). The SBA says they cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers.

The administration says the loans can amount to as much as $2 million and can be used for debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills.

Interest rates for the federal loans can be as low as 4% for small businesses and 3.625% for PNPs. Interest does not accrue.

The deadline to return your application is Dec. 10.

To apply online, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.