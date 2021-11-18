'Saved by an angel': Gadsden County Sheriff grateful deputy survived officer-involved shooting

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young is thanking the community Wednesday after the shooting of one of his officers.

Sheriff Young said it was neighbors in an area off Jameison Road in Havana that came to help Deputy Chicara Hearns' aid after she was shot.

"When I say modern-day miracles. She was saved by an angel," Sheriff Young said.

Deputy Chicara Hearns was shot three times Tuesday on duty.

He said Deputy Hearns made her way to a nearby house after she was shot.

The person who assisted was someone she already met because they gifted her an angel for her service.

"This particular vest along with the good lord, saved our deputy yesterday," Sheriff Young said.

Sheriff Young said the bulletproof vest played a major role in stopping the bullets from hitting any major organs.

He said the suspect, 38-year-old Dexter Lawson, is behind bars at the Leon County Sheriff's Office and is facing two counts of attempted murder.

He said he had many prior arrests from all over the region.

"From armed robbery to drugs, stolen vehicles he has 25 felony charges and several misdemeanors," Sheriff Young said.

He said Deputy Hearns should be out of the hospital in the next five days and will return to work as soon as she's able to.

He said her brave actions are a reflection of his team at the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

"This is what it's all about," Sheriff Young said. "When we said public safety, we meant we want to keep our community safe."

The suspect Dexter Lawson denied counsel Wednesday at his first appearance, so it was rescheduled to Thursday at 11 a.m.