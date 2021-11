HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — A Gadsden County deputy was injured in a shootout in Havana on Tuesday morning, with the suspect now in custody.

GCSO officials told ABC 27 that the shooting happened near Jamieson Road.

The deputy has been transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.