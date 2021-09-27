Satellite maker Terran Orbital building commercial spacecraft facility in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Satellite manufacturer Terran Orbital will build a $300 million facility on Florida’s Space Coast that will bring more than 2,000 jobs to the area.

Terran Orbital CEO Marc Bell announced the plans Monday. Bell said the 660,000 square-foot facility will be able to produce more than 1,000 satellites a year and 1 million satellite components.

Gov. DeSantis's office said this will be the largest satellite manufacturing facility in the world.

“I am excited to announce that Terran Orbital will be investing $300 million in the Space Coast to build the largest satellite manufacturing facility in the world,” said DeSantis. “Satellite manufacturing is and will continue to be an important part of the economy in the Space Coast, and with this announcement, we are upping the ante. In Florida we are going to continue to take the lead on space by investing in infrastructure, training highly skilled workers and maintaining an economic climate that allows companies like Terran Orbital to thrive. I congratulate them on a great decision to come to Florida.”

One of the satellites it’s developing will use radar to be able to see through clouds and smoke to get a clear image that could help respond to storms and wildfires and can be used by the military.

Gov. DeSantis said the facility should be completed in 2025 and employees will earn an average salary of $84,000,