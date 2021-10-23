Sarah Cooksey Celebration of Life Oct. 23 at City Church

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While battling a fire Friday afternoon on South Adams Street, the one thing that was missing was Public Information Officer Sarah Cooksey, someone who was an important part of informing the public about emergencies around Tallahassee.

Lieutenant Cooksey was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident on Oct. 3.

Emergencies like structure fires were examples of things Lieutenant Cooksey would hop on Facebook Live and give a detailed example of how the fire department would handle such tragedies.

Lieutenant Cooksey was the person who would bridge the gap between the fire department and the community helping everyone understand the work the fire department does to keep everyone safe.

Battalion Chief Gram Reid told ABC 27 that weeks later, they're still hurting from the loss, but are dedicated to still doing their job even through the dark days.

"That's one thing about firefighters," said Battalion Chief Reid. "We're human like everyone else but when it comes to doing our job, we have to compartmentalize things in order to get things done, and it just is what it is."

Saturday's celebration of life for Sarah Cooksey will begin at 10 a.m. at City Church in Tallahassee. Everyone not in uniform is encouraged to wear pink, Lieutenant Cooksey's favorite color.