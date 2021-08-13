Sandbags available for Leon County, Tallahassee residents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With heavy precipitation in the upcoming forecast due to Tropical Depression Fred, Leon County and the City of Tallahassee will open sandbag locations for residents.

To assist citizens in flood-prone areas, the City opened two sandbag locations at 8 a.m., Friday, August 13. Sandbags are limited to 25 bags per household.

Mike Blankenship Skate Park, 2909 Jackson Bluff Road

South parking lot of the Northwood Centre, 1940 North Monroe

Citizens need to bring shovels to fill bags themselves. Locations will not be staffed, but crews will monitor and provide additional sand and bags as needed. The site will be open until the storm threat has passed and it is determined there is no longer a need.

Beginning Friday, August 13 at 1 p.m., sandbags will be available to the public at the Leon County locations below. Residents are asked to take no more than 15 bags.

Leon County's Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road

Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway

Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW

At the intersection of Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road

Leon County will staff these sites and sandbag fillers are available to assist residents in quickly filling sandbags. Sand, bags and ties will be available for public use. R so as to allow others to prepare.

Property owners who have experienced flooding problems in the past can use sandbags to help divert stormwater from their property.

The National Weather Service warns that residents should not drive cars through flooded areas and that if they see flood waters to turn around and find another route.

Residents are also encouraged not to attempt to walk through floodwaters. Any and all flood water should be considered to be contaminated. Do not allow children to play in, wade through or swim in flood water.

Updates on official road closures can be found by downloading the Leon County Citizens Connect App in the Apple or Google Play store and the Leon County Emergency Information Portal (EIP) at www.LeonCountyFL.gov/ei. Residents requiring more information or assistance should call Leon County Emergency Management at (850) 606-3700.

For updates on City of Tallahassee operations, visit Talgov.com.