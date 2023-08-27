SANDBAG LOCATIONS: Where you can fill up ahead of tropical conditions

Sandbag locations are opening up in the Big Bend ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.
Tallahassee (25 bags per household limit)
- Mike Blankenship Skate Park at 2909 Jackson Bluff Rd
- Northwood Centre at 1940 N. Monroe
You will need to bring your own shovels to fill bags. Locations will not be staffed but there will be crews around to help provide bags if needed.
Leon County - starting at 2pm (15 bags per household limit)
- Northeast Branch Library at 5513 Thomasville Road
- Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility) at 7550 Apalachee Parkway
- Fred George Park at 3043 Capital Circle NW
- Intersections of Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road
Bags and ties will be provided on site. County staff will also be on site to help with filling sandbags.