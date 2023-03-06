Saint Paul's United Methodist Church in Tallahassee upgrades steeple

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After 50 years of standing tall, the steeple at the Saint Paul's United Methodist Church is getting an upgrade.

The church off Tharpe and Moss streets is getting a timely upgrade after the old steeple was destroyed during Hurricane Michael.

Wade Pierce, who's worked with the church for over 60 years, says that this moment is bittersweet.

"It's kind of ashamed to have to do this because our mission is not about our building, but the steeple is certainty is pointing a lot of people to heaven and its been very emotional for the church community to get our building back in order," Pierce said.

Pierce says it's taken four and a half years to get this new steeple, but says along the way he's met a lot of new people.