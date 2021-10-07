Ruck Run planned in memory of TFD lieutenant killed in motorcycle crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — F3 and Tallahassee Ruck Crew will be leading a ruck run on Friday in memory of Tallahassee Fire Department Lieutenant Sarah Cooksey.

Lt. Cooksey was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on Sunday night and had served 19 years in the fire department.

The City said Lt. Cooksey was a committed public servant, through her years with the Tallahassee Fire Department and as the founder of the Tallahassee chapter of the nonprofit Pink Heals to support cancer patients and their families.

The ruck run will start on Friday at 4 p.m. at TFD Station #16 located at 913 Easterwood Drive and end at TFD Station #1 located at 327 N. Adams Street.

All are welcome to participate, according to TFD. Parking will be available at the Red Cross, next to Station #16.

Nineteen pink roses will be carried in honor of Lt. Cooksey’s 19-year firefighting career with TFD.