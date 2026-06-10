Rideout Arsenal bringing $22m investment and 120 new jobs to Thomas County, per Governor Brian Kemp

THOMASVILLE, GA — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that Rideout Arsenal, a firearms designer and manufacturer, is investing $22 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomasville, creating 120 new jobs over the next several years.

The new facility will be located within the Plantation Oak Industrial Park, with additional buildings planned throughout the next few years.

"Georgia attracts job creators from all over the country and world because we work with them, not against them," Kemp said. "Our state's pro-business approach, skilled workforce, and enduring support for constitutional freedoms make us an ideal home for manufacturers like Rideout Arsenal, and we look forward to their success here in the No. 1 state for business."

Rideout Arsenal founders Travis and Kelsey Rideout said recent anti-gun legislation in Virginia played a role in the company's decision to relocate.

"Rideout Arsenal is proud to manufacture innovative firearms in America using a localized supply chain built around trusted domestic partners, suppliers, and skilled labor. Thomasville and the State of Georgia provide a business environment necessary for us to continue designing and manufacturing high-performance products, made entirely here in the United States," Travis and Kelsey Rideout said. "This relocation was not something we originally planned to pursue. The reality is that recent anti-gun legislation in Virginia created a significant uncertainty for our company and ultimately forced us to look for a state where we could continue operating, investing, and growing with confidence. We are excited to bring new jobs and manufacturing investment to Thomas County and are grateful for the warm welcome we have already received."

Rideout Arsenal is hiring for production, engineering, administrative, and management positions. Interested individuals can learn more by clicking here or email support@RideoutArsenal.com.

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