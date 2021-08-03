Resources available for anyone in need of rental assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thousands of Leon County families are trying to figure out how they'll keep a roof over their heads now that the federal eviction moratorium has ended.

The Leon County Clerk of Court's office is expecting more than 2,200 evictions in the county. If you're one of those people facing eviction, there are some resources available.

With no more federal protection, Interim Chief Deputy Leon County Clerks Office Kenneth Kent says thousands in Leon County are now facing eviction.

"Numbers just based on history and what could possibly be out there, we could see in the next three months anywhere from 500 to 1,000 cases because there's probably a number of landlords that have not taken action or those actions have been in a holding pattern," said Kent.

Now the Leon County Clerk of Court's office is receiving and processing evictions. The county is projected to process more than 2,200 cases, but still, a decline compared to years like 2018 says Clerk of Court Gwen Marshall-Knight.

"The community has done an amazing job with dispersing all of the emergency relief funding that was afforded from the federal government," she said.

Leon County has given out more than 8 million dollars to help people pay a full year's rent and utilities plus three months ahead. The money they're still handing out to people who have already applied says director Shington Lamy.

"We've been recognized as number eight in the nation and number one in Florida for getting these dollars out," he said.

if you haven't applied for Leon County's assistance, there's still Our Florida.

By July 30, the statewide pool of assistance had paid out more than $18.3 million for 4,300 applicants across Florida. The state has received more than $800 million to help people pay their bills.

The Leon County Clerk of Court is now encouraging you to talk to your landlord before it's too late because once that eviction is served, you can't go back.

"This is a public record so it is my responsibility to maintain all of those court records so they're all available for potential future cases so that is a blemish that will be permanently on their record," said Marshall.

If you need assistance in Florida, you can apply for Our Florida here. You can find the link for help in Georgia here.