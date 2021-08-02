Leon County housing authority top performer is U.S., state for distributing COVID relief funds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County is being recognized as the top performer in the state for providing housing relief through Florida Housing Coalition’s Corona Virus Relief (CRF) Funds in 2020.

Over $11 million went to provide housing assistance to Leon County residents, according to the Leon County Administration.

In second-place was Orange County, $9.3 million, and third-place was Miami-Dade County, $9.2 million. Both organizations of course are much larger than Leon County's with giant organizations in place to implement such programs.

In Leon County, efforts to provide critical financial assistance for past-due rent, mortgage and utility bills to over 4,900 households will be recognized at this year’s Florida Housing Coalition conference in August.

Leon County Administration said Leon County also ranks 14th out of 340 local governments nationwide for implementation of the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA) and is #1 in Florida by the proportion of ERA dollars spent.

Through the ERA Program, the Leon County housing authority approved approximately 1,900 households for assistance, totaling over $8.6 million in awards.