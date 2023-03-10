Reports of downed trees across Big Bend area

There are multiple reports of downed trees around the Big Bend area as a result of the storm.

All eastbound lanes on I-10 are currently closed due to at 217-mile marker due to a tree blocking all lanes in Lloyd in Jefferson County.

Florida Highway Patrol reports a tree is down on Mahan Drive, Powderhorn Ave., Wadesboro Road, and Baum Road in Tallahassee.

There are also reports of downed trees on Interstate 10 at 213-mile marker and just west of the Mahan Drive exit in Leon County.

According to Leon County Emergency Management, several trees are down in the area of Miccosukee Road and Crump Road.

This story will be updated.

