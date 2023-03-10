Florida Highway Patrol: Trees fall on Interstate 10

(WTXL) — UPDATE 3:35 p.m.: According to the FHP Live Traffic and Road Condition report, there is a second incident of a tree falling on I-10 westbound at mile marker 213, which is near Baum Road in Leon County.

INITIAL REPORT

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, traffic flow has been altered due to a tree in the roadway on Interstate 10, just west of the Mahan Drive exit in Leon County.

FHP says a tree fell on a vehicle.

FHP responded to the incident at 2:40 p.m. Friday afternoon.

A line of thunderstorms moved through Leon County Friday afternoon. The storms eventually led to a Tornado warning in Jefferson County.

This story will be updated.

