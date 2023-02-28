Remains found in St. Marks Refuge identified as man missing since September

Human remains found in the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge earlier this month have been identified as a man that has been missing since September.

According to Wakulla County Sheriff's Office, the human remains were reportedly identified as the missing individual Sean Reddish, who was reported missing back in September 2022 out of Leon County.

WCSO investigators are currently investigating the cause and manor of Reddish's death and says no evidence of foul play has been revealed.

There is also no indication of any further threat to the community, WCSO says.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

