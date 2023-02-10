WCSO investigating human remains found at St. Marks Wildlife Refuge

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in the woods Thursday afternoon.

According to WCSO, they received a call around 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 9 from a citizen stating they found what appeared to be human remains in the woods. The sheriff's office Criminal Investigations Division then responded to an area in the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge, also known as the Cathedral of the Palms, WCSO says.

WCSO reports detectives were able to confirm that the remains were human and began a death investigation.

The sheriff's office says detectives are working to confirm the identity of the deceased individual and make notifications to next of kin.

Further details will reportedly not be released unless necessary for the investigation, until the case has been closed, according to WCSO.