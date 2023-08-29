The 3 things the Red Cross wants to you bring to Hurricane Idalia evacuation shelters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — More than 100 American Red Cross volunteers gathered in Tom Brown Park Tuesday to mobilize efforts to provide snacks to shelter ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

"We have what's called a national incident command team that came in yesterday," Sharon 'Council' Carraway said. "Volunteers started arriving Sunday and we've probably got about 200 volunteers here that will continue to arrive. Some are being deployed out immediately, going to our outlying counties taking supplies. Our main focus today is getting supplies and people to the shelters that we will be supporting."

Carraway said the evacuation shelters are much different than the post-storm shelters.

"If [you] are evacuating to an evacuation shelter, they need to take their own supplies, they need to take their own bedding, pillow, whatever they want, because those will not have cots and pillows, etc.," Carraway said. "They need to take enough food and water to sustain them for 72 hours. Now we will have water and snacks and all of the evacuation shelters but not hot meals and not food that comes after the storm."