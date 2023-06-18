Rally held to make Tallahassee an LGBTQ+ sanctuary city

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rallying for LGBTQ+ rights.

On Saturday at the Leon County Courthouse, people showed up - despite some rainy weather - to support making Tallahassee the first LGBTQ+ sanctuary city in Florida.

The rally comes as a response to recent bills introduced during the 2023 legislative session in Florida.

Its also a response to LGBTQ youth suicide rates.

The Trevor Project finds that LGBTQ youth are four times more likely to attempt suicide than their straight peers.

Regina Joseph, the Communications Director for the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, hopes making Tallahassee a sanctuary city will make it a safer place for the LGBTQ+ community.

"It shows people, especially queer, gay, and trans people that they're not alone that it is okay to feel defeated and hopeless but to remember there are necessary steps that we can do to ensure we have a better future," Joseph said.

Some of the bills passed this year include the banning discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools and putting restrictions on gender affirming care for minors.

