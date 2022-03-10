Raising Cane's submits plans to build location in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Popular regional chicken finger chain Raising Cane's has submitted plans to the City of Tallahassee to bring one of their locations to the Capital City.

The Baton Rouge, La.-based chain that focuses on chicken fingers initially submitted plans in October 2021 to build a double drive-thru location in Varsity Plaza II in front of Target on West Tennessee Street.

The plans also call for the restaurant to have 34 outdoor seats and 84 indoor seats, with the building having a total of more than 3,100 square feet of space.

City of Tallahassee Documents submitted to the City of Tallahassee show the tentative plans for the Raising Cane's restaurant include a two-lane drive-thru.

Currently, a Tires Plus auto repair shop is in the location where Raising Cane's wants to build their restaurant. The plot of land was purchased in 2020 by Varsity Plaza II for $2,000,000, according to Leon County tax records.

NAI TALCOR, a real estate brokerage firm, lists the Raising Cane's addition as part of a three-building development for the Varsity Plaza II on their website.

NAI TALCOR Plans from the NAI TALCOR website show that the new Raising Cane's is a part of a three-building development project in front of the Target on West Tennessee Street.

Other businesses joining the plaza, according to NAI TALCOR's website, are BurgerFi and Pho & Baguette with room for more.

To see the site plans for the Raising Cane's project, click here. No word on when the project will begin or when the restaurant will officially open.