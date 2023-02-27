Railroad Square warns public of vendor scam

Railroad Square Craft House is warning the community about a vendor scam.

According to Railroad Square Craft House, a vendor scam has been using their addresses and other addresses in Railroad Square Art District. Railroad Square Art District made a statement on Facebook saying the scam includes scammers using business addresses in Railroad Square but the events they are using the addresses for are not real events.

The Craft House says if you do not see an event posted by them or Railroad Square, reach out to them to verify if the event is an actual event taking place. "Currently we do NOT have an event planned for March 18th & 19th, please do not fall for this scam," the Craft House said in its Facebook post Monday.

If the event is not posted by Railroad Square Craft House, Railroad Square Art District or a neighboring business, it may not be an event, according to the Craft House.

Railroad Square encourages individuals to reach out to them or the business whose address is being used to verify before paying.