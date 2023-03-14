Railroad Square unveils businesses coming to its food hall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — ABC 27 learned about the businesses coming to the Railroad Square Food Hall.

ABC 27 Sunrise morning show meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland got a first look of the food hall with developer Adam Kaye Tuesday morning.

The four tenants coming in are Tally-Sno, Juice Bar Miami, Nate and Natalia Vegetarian and Vegan Cuisine and Big Bowls.

Copeland talked with developer Kaye Tuesday morning about his vision for the space.