Railroad Square unveils businesses coming to its food hall

ABC 27 is learning more about the businesses coming to the Railroad Square Food Hall in Tallahassee. ABC 27 Sunrise team got a first look with developer Adam Kaye Tuesday morning. The four tenants coming in are Tally-Sno, Juice Bar Miami, Nate and Natalia Vegetarian and Vegan Cuisine and Big Bowls. Sunrise meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland talked with developer Adam Kaye this morning about his vision for the space.
Posted at 5:58 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 17:58:57-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — ABC 27 learned about the businesses coming to the Railroad Square Food Hall.

ABC 27 Sunrise morning show meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland got a first look of the food hall with developer Adam Kaye Tuesday morning.

The four tenants coming in are Tally-Sno, Juice Bar Miami, Nate and Natalia Vegetarian and Vegan Cuisine and Big Bowls.

Copeland talked with developer Kaye Tuesday morning about his vision for the space.

