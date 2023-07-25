Quincy PD releases more details regarding kidnapping incident

Quincy Police Department released more details Tuesday evening regarding an armed kidnapping incident that took place, leaving one 20-year-old arrested.

According to QPD, around 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, it was advised of a kidnapping incident, in which a woman was taken by armed force by her boyfriend, 20-year-old Stone Robinson-Fisher, and driven to the city of Quincy from Tallahassee.

Officers were advised that Robinson-Fisher's car was located at the Murphy USA Gas Station in Quincy. Before officers could arrive, QPD says his car had already departed the area.

Officers were able to locate Robinson-Fisher's car on east Jefferson Street at White Lillie Road where it crashed. The suspect fled on foot while armed with a handgun, according to the police department.

The female victim was found by officers inside of the restroom at the Murphy Gas Station.

Robinson-Fisher was transported to the Gadsden County Jail for booking and charged with armed kidnapping with intent to terrorize, aggravated assault with a firearm and battery.