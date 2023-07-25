Man arrested in Gadsden County following armed kidnapping in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that a man was arrested in connection to an armed kidnapping.

The police department said 20-year-old Stone Robinson-Fisher was arrested for armed kidnapping with intent to terrorize, aggravated assault with a firearm and battery.

Just before 7:30 a.m., the Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to a report of an armed kidnapping on the 900 block of Edgehill Circle.

The police department said it deployed several resources to ensure the victim's safe return.

After the incident was reported, the police department identified Robinson-Fisher as a primary suspect.

The police department said Robinson-Fisher drove into Gadsden County with the victim, who was an adult female. The woman was able to escape when Robinson-Fisher stopped at a local store.

The police department said the victim called the authorities.

Robinson-Fisher abandoned the vehicle he was driving when it became disabled and ran into the woods.

Robinson-Fisher was taken into custody at 10:30 a.m. with the assistance of the Quincy Police Department, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and the Tallahassee Police Department’s violent crimes response team and career criminal unit.

During Robinson-Fisher's arrest, the Tallahassee Police Department said he was in possession of a stolen firearm.

An initial investigative effort revealed the suspect and the victim are known to each other and the incident was not a random act of violence.