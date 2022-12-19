Purple Alert issued for missing 20-year-old man of Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Sunday night that a Purple Alert was issued for a missing man.

FDLE said Santwan Copeland, age 20 of Tallahassee, was last seen Sunday in the area of the 1600 block of Balkin Road in Tallahassee. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with "Copeland" on the back, blue jeans and no shoes.

Copeland is listed as a Black man, 5-foot-5 in height, weighs 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Please share these details on an active Purple Alert out of Leon County:

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact LCSO at 850.606-5800. pic.twitter.com/m9gY9PD6P0 — Leon Co Sheriff, Fl (@LeonSheriff) December 19, 2022

Law Enforcement officials say if you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Leon County Sheriff's Office by calling 850-606-5800 or 911.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a Purple Alert is used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder; an intellectual disability or a developmental disability; a brain injury; other physical, mental or emotional disabilities that are not related to substance abuse; or a combination of any of these and whose disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or seriously bodily harm.

