Publix brings back free cookies for children after yearlong pause

Florida-based supermarket paused practice at onset of pandemic in March 2020
Posted at 5:48 PM, May 17, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — More than a year after the coronavirus pandemic abruptly halted a Publix tradition, the Florida-based supermarket has resumed giving out free cookies to children.

Publix spokeswoman Nicole Krauss confirmed Monday that the practice has been reinstated company-wide.

The supermarket chain paused the practice in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.

Although not necessarily advertised, Publix's courtesy cookie program for children has been a saving grace for many parents shopping for groceries with their sons or daughters.

As of Saturday, fully vaccinated Publix shoppers or employees are no longer required to wear masks.

This story was originally published by Peter Burke at WPTV.

