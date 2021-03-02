Law enforcement officers participate in processional to honor fallen officer Captain Justin Bedwell

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday, multiple law enforcement agencies gathered for a procession to bring Decatur County deputy Justin Bedwell, who was posthumously been made Captain, home to Bainbridge from Tallahassee.

On Tuesday morning, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Bainbridge Public Safety, and numerous Law Enforcement Agencies from across the tri-state area lined up for a processional to bring Captain Justin Bedwell home.

Members of the community also lined the route to pay respect to Captain Bedwell and show support for law enforcement, as well as the Bedwell family.

Law Enforcement vehicles left the Leon County Sheriff’s Office around 11:30 a.m. and traveled north on Highway 27 to Bainbridge.