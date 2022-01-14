Prescribed fires scheduled in the region Friday

Burns by U.S. Forest Service, SRWMD

Paulo Salazar

Posted at 10:22 AM, Jan 14, 2022

(WTXL) — The following areas will have prescribed burns conducted on Friday. The Osceola National Forest's 4,500-acre prescribed burn will be conducted in Columbia County, Northwest of Big Gum Swamp Wilderness, North of Forest Service Road 262 (NE Drew Road) and West of Forest Service Road 234.



The Apalachicola National Forest's 2160-acre prescribed burn will be conducted in Liberty County, North of Forest Service Road 105, South of Forest Service Road 103, and West of State Road 65.



The Middle Aucilla Wildlife Management Area - Mount Gilead tract in northwestern Taylor County.

