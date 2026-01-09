Preparations for Midway's 40th anniversary celebration now underway

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Midway is officially beginning preparations to celebrate its 40th anniversary after a vote by city council members Thursday.



Midway was founded on September 3, 1986, and the upcoming anniversary will mark forty years since the city’s incorporation.

City Council voted to create a planning committee made up of one representative from each district, ensuring citywide input.

Midway moves forward with plans for 40th anniversary celebration

City leaders here in Midway are moving ahead with plans to celebrate a major milestone.

I’m Tatyana Purifoy, your neighborhood reporter, where the city council approved planning events and activities to mark the city’s 40th anniversary.

Midway was founded on September 3rd, 1986. And now, nearly four decades later, city leaders can now begin preparations to celebrate the city’s 40th anniversary.

Charles Williams, a councilman for Midway, said, “We’re growing, and a good friend of mine told me a long time ago that said, 'No better place lives between these two bridges of Little River and Ochlockonee. That’s Midway, and there’s no other place to live. And there’s no other place I would rather live.”

City council members agreed to begin the planning process Thursday.

They created a committee that will help organize the celebration, including selecting event locations and activities.

The planning committee will include one representative from each district, ensuring voices from across the city have a voice in the process.

The Mayor Pro Tem will spearhead the committee, working alongside district representatives to coordinate events that reflect the city’s growth and diversity.

\Antonio Jefferson, a consultant to Midway's city manager, said, “40 years. I mean, in perspective, you know it seems like a longtime, but it really isn’t. Because, again, I still hold the memories of being a child here in this community and growing up and knowing that, to go from, having to go somewhere else to do many things to now do those things here in the community.”

City leaders say they want to honor Midway’s history while bringing together longtime residents and those who have recently moved to the area.

The planning process will likely continue for the next several months.

Council members say they will share more details as they make progress.

With the council giving the green light, city planners and community leaders can now begin organizing a full schedule of anniversary events.

In Midway, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

