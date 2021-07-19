Power outages in the Big Bend, South Georgia

(WTXL) — FLORIDA

Thousands are without power due to inclement weather impacting the Tallahassee area, according to Talquin and the City of Tallahassee.

Below are the areas and numbers of Talquin customers facing outages as of 12:53 p.m., Monday:

Counties :

Leon: 2,644

Gadsden: 0

Liberty: 0

Wakulla: 0

City of Tallahassee customers facing outages as of 12:53 p.m., Monday:

There are 4 outages, affecting 46 customers.

GEORGIA

People in Colquitt, Tift and Lowndes Counties are currently without power, according to Colquitt Electric Membership.

Below are the areas and numbers of Colquitt Electric Membership facing outages as of 12:53 p.m., Monday:

Moultrie: 2

Tifton: 0

Valdosta: 0

Colquitt Electric Membership customers can report power outages here.

Grady EMC customers can report power outages here.

