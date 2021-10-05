Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Possible meth lab forces evacuation of Florida high-rise

Posted at 12:57 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 12:57:19-04

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. (WTXL) — Authorities say three floors of a South Florida high-rise condominium have been evacuated after a property manager found chemicals in a unit where a tenant had been evicted last week.

Miami-Dade police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta says the chemicals were “consistent with a clandestine lab.”

Officials say the residents of the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the Majestic Towers Condo in Bal Harbour were evacuated Monday afternoon as a safety precaution.

Bal Harbour is a wealthy community north of Miami Beach. Miami-Dade police say the bomb squad and narcotics detectives were assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming