Pineappetit holds grand opening Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new Black-owned business is putting a new spin on sweet and savory in Tallahassee.

Pineappetit held its grand opening Thursday. The restaurant sells island-style pineapples loaded with seafood and different meats. A Florida A&M University alum is the chef and owner. He started off as a food truck in town.

Chef Sam Burgess tells ABC 27 he credits his success to the support from people in the community, along with food truck-turned restaurant owners.

"Community support is everything. We wouldn't be anything without them," said Burgess. "We pride ourselves with going all around Tallahassee and we've done that for a reason. To have everyone have access to our food and be mobile without a food truck. Those are some of the advantages we have to reach different demographics of people."

The restaurant will also be donating a portion of the money made during the grand opening to the Golden Chance Foundation. It's a non-profit that provides resources to people affected by the premature death of a parent.