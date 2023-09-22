People in Perry still receive support after Idalia aftermath and job layoff announcement

The people of Perry are still receiving support after job layoff announcement and hurricane Idalia impact.

More than 500 people are going to be affected by the G-P Mill job layoffs.

Watch the video above to see the reaction of those who were in Perry on Friday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Friday, a BBQ festival kicked off for many people in Perry.

A bit of relief for a community that's been through a lot this month.... From a hurricane to a major announcement about hundreds of job layoffs.

"I was feeling upset."

Randy Grimes works on trucks.

He has contracts through the Georgia-Pacific mill in town that just announced they're cutting more than 500 jobs.

"These are our friends and neighbors so any tragic situation; hurricane recovery, the major closing of an employer, it's tough no matter where you are."

Florida secretary of commerce, Alex Kelly, made the trip to Perry Friday.

I met up with him at the job fair designed to help those looking for work right now.

"I think this job fair is a step in the right direction."

On top of the job losses...

This community is still rebuilding after a major hurricane.

Idalia roared through here at the end of august.

Now, the small business administration is also using BBQ as a way to help people in need.

Angel Class is with SBA.

I asked him how it feels to help.

"You get the satisfaction that you're helping people out. When you see people recover from where they were, it brings them satisfaction."

Satisfaction.

Just what grimes says he's feeling with all the help coming to help his community.

"Oh yeah, there's great opportunities out here."