Pepsi's youth bowling championship kicks off

The 2023 Pepsi United States Bowling Congress Youth Championship officially started this past weekend right here in Tallahassee.

The tournament is expected to bring $6 million to the capital city over five weekends.

Bowlers started the competition Saturday morning with rounds that continued Sunday.

Children ages four to 18 were able to play and compete for scholarships, totaling $100,000 split among the top bowlers in each division.

Tournament Director Allen Solomon said if kids bowl regularly, they could become a really good bowler and could put away a lot of money for college. "People don't realize how much college scholarships there is in youth bowling," said Solomon. "It's one of the biggest."

Participant Ryan Terpstra said he wants to go to Florida State University and possibly join a team or league.

Competitors are expected to be back over the next four weekends.

