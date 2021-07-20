Pensacola church youth pastor arrested 3rd time for video voyeurism

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WTXL) — A Florida Panhandle church youth director is facing additional video voyeurism charges after his third arrest in less than two months.

David Nims remained in the Escambia County Jail on Tuesday following his Friday arrest on eight more video voyeurism charges.

The 37-year-old Calvary Baptist Church youth director was arrested on June 7 after a 14-year-old boy saw a camera under a sink in the youth hallway of the church.

He was released on bond that day. After a search warrant was executed, investigators arrested Nims on June 11 on additional charges.

Investigators say the third arrest stems from that search of his home.

During the search, deputies found one SD card and four micro SD cards in Nims’ pants pocket. The cards contained videos of at least eight people who were filmed without their knowledge while using the church restroom, an arrest report said.

At least three of the videos depicted juveniles in the restroom.

It was not immediately known if Nims has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

In June, church Pastor Walt Magaha told the newspaper his congregation was “saddened” by the arrest.

“We stand ready as a church to provide care and ministry to anyone or any victims who come forward as we are informed,” he said.