Panhandle youth director accused of hiding camera in church bathroom

Posted at 5:04 PM, Jun 09, 2021
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A youth director at a Florida Panhandle church has been accused of hiding a camera in a church bathroom.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old David Nims on Monday on a charge of video voyeurism.

A 14-year-old boy noticed a camera under a bathroom sink at Calvary Baptist Church in Pensacola on Sunday and told a church leader.

Detectives reviewed videos on the camera that showed the boy was recorded. Now they're going through his electronic devices after executing a search warrant of his home.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons tells the Pensacola News Journal that Nims could face additional charges.

It's unclear whether Nims has a lawyer to speak for him.

If you think you may be a victim of Nims or know someone who may be, call ECSO at 850-436-9620.

