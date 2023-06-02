Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Apalachee Parkway, businesses concerned about road safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — According to Tallahassee Police Department, a woman was hit and killed near 2820 Apalachee Parkway on Friday.

ABC27 checked with five businesses in that area, and three say they have concerns about how fast people drive on that road.

Tanya Baker, owner of Cut to a T, said she gives her clients specific directions to make sure they stay safe when coming to her salon.

"I tell my clients to not try to go across Apalachee, to go to the light and then go back around," said Baker.

Baker, who's salon is on Apalachee Parkway near Cross Creek Circle, said many of the accidents she's seen over the years is due to dangerous driving.

"I would say in the ten or eleven years I've been here I've seen at least 12 accidents, if not more," Baker explained.

Tallahassee Police Department increased patrols in multiple areas around Tallahassee from January to May with the goal of reducing pedestrian and bicyclist crashes. That initiative is called High Visibility enforcement.

In February parts of Apalachee Parkway were added to that list of patrols, which took place on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. That program ended in May.

Thursday, TPD investigated another accident involving a pedestrian on north Monroe street at Balsam Street. Part of that area was also under the High Visibility Enforcement.

Baker said she hasn't seen a difference in traffic patterns from that program. She feels the turn lanes in between traffic lights are the problem.

"Get rid of those inlets that people can loop back around, it's one of the worst things if you ask me," said Baker.

TPD said the driver of the car from the accident Friday did pull over. ABC27 asked if there would be charges, a spokesperson with TPD said the investigation is open and ongoing.