TPD proactively patrolling to cut down on pedestrian, cyclist deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the next four months, Tallahassee Police Department will be proactively patrolling high traffic areas to educate people and hopefully cut down on the number of pedestrian and cyclist deaths.

Celia Packard doesn’t normally walk on Appleyard drive to get around the Tallahassee Community College area but Thursday she didn’t have her car, so she had no choice.

“I think inside of the campus is much more easy for people walking to go around the different places,“ said Packard.

Packard only ventured out of the campus area when she absolutely had to.

“Honestly I don’t feel walking around here is safe," said Packard. "Because all the cars come in different directions, and they come so fast, and sometimes they don’t stop.”

Detective Jim Harris with the Tallahassee Police Department says they are working with the University of North Florida and the Florida Department of Transportation to determine what areas need proactive patrolling.

“This is all based on the data of the last five years of where we need some education or enforcement of pedestrians and vehicles,” said Harris.

Depending on the time of day depends on if an officer will be in that area. The five areas they’ve identified are located near Monroe Street, West Pensacola Street, West Tennessee Street, Capital Circle Northwest, and Orange Avenue. Ultimately Detective Harris says they’re trying to educate people and hopefully save lives in the process.

“There’s only been a handful of citations written," Harris explained. "Most of it is handing out pamphlets and flyers, reminding drivers of speed, and reminding pedestrians to use the crosswalk that’s 20 feet away.”

If you’re pulled over during the proactive patrolling periods, you’ll likely get a flyer like one of these. Also you could get a warning or citation depending on what you’re pulled over for.

TPD started proactive patrolling in December, and it will go through May. For the full details on days and times officers will proactively patrol you can visit TPD’s website.

