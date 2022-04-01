Parent's car shot while picking up daughter from Cascades Park parking lot party; none injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A parent's car was hit by gunfire after picking up their daughter from a party in a Cascades Park parking lot early Friday morning, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Around 2:10 a.m., a juvenile girl was picked up by their parent from a party in the parking lot of Cascades Park in the area of South Gadsden Street and East Van Buren Street. When the parent was arriving, TPD said in a release that an unknown suspect fired multiple shots into the air.

After the daughter got into the car, they began to leave the parking lot and the back of their car was hit with gunfire. Shell cases were also collected for evidence, TPD added.

Police said there were no injuries as a result of the gunfire.

According to Leon County tax records, the parking lot is owned by the City of Tallahassee.

On March 9, the City of Tallahassee approved a noise ordinance that aimed to break up late-night outdoor gatherings. Previously in December 2020, city and county police organizations had a joint partnership to crack down on large crowds and parking lot parties as well.