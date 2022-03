TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee approved to enact an ordinance immediately.

The city passed a noise ordinance Wednesday. With unanimous approval from the city board of commissioners, the ordinance can be enforced immediately.

The basis for the ordinance is to bring nighttime peace to citizens who live near parking lots where some gather to party late at night.

In recent weeks, the Tallahassee Police Department has led the effort to establish the ordinance.