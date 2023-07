If you're traveling through Wakulla County, you may run into road closures. Florida Department of Transportation says crews will be performing coring operations here.

That work means lanes could close from time to time this week.

Those closures could happen between now and Saturday, between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The DOT is reminding drivers to be careful while driving through the work zone.

Speeding fines double when workers are on site.