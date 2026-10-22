Panacea ministry plans a $5-or-less thrift store to help storm relief efforts

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A local Christian ministry is working to serve its community in Carrabelle — from collecting storm relief supplies to opening a thrift store where everything costs $5 or less.

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Panacea ministry plans a $5-or-less thrift store and storm relief as a way of 'neighbors helping neighbors'

We Not Me Farms Ministries Inc. is a Christian nonprofit based in Panacea that is coordinating multiple efforts to support area communities. The ministry's goal is simple: neighbors helping neighbors.

One of those efforts is coordinating recovery and collecting supplies for communities hit by the recent storm Isaias. Within the ministry, a section will be dedicated to providing relief to areas affected by storms, both from Isaias and future storms.

Kurt Lent, a senior trustee with the ministry, said he felt there was a lack of response when Helene hit the Appalachian Mountains, and that inspired him to help with storm recovery. Lent said he has 45 years of experience with heavy machinery and can lend his skills in cleanup.

"I'm very familiar with recovery process, so I try to lend my skills in there for free at the management of storm recovery, and it's we don't want to only concentrate on that one. We're building a system so that we we can respond repetitively," Lent said.

Neighbors said having that help is great, referencing how Hurricane Michael almost destroyed everything in the area.

Along with storm recovery, the ministry is preparing to open its first-ever thrift store where everything is $5 or less. No matter the item, it will cost at most $5.

Lent said many neighbors are having to make hard financial decisions, and the thrift store is a way to help them.

"So, no matter where our donations come from, they go into this thrift store. We offer that into the community, and what we intend on doing is expanding the thrift store footprint so that it services the entire state of Florida, always $5 or less. That way we can get the community encouraged in participating in this thrift system, so that we are benefiting each other," Lent said.

Carrabelle neighbor Michael Ross said having the store in town will benefit the community in ways beyond the good deals.

"I benefit a lot because we won't have to travel only to Walmart and Crawfordville and stuff. Cause that's about 30 minutes to hour away from here. Yeah, for a whole lot," Ross said.

Ross noted that he and others can also save money because they won't have to pay for the gas to get up to Crawfordville.

"It's a lot of struggle, especially how them gas prices is right now. It's hard to get places right now. Very hard," Ross said.

Lent said that struggle is one of the biggest reasons the ministry is taking on the project.

"We understand that we're trying to help the community in multiple ways, not simply with the thrift stores, but with the food and our concentration is to make sure prices stay come back down to where they're supposed to be, not what we're facing now," Lent said.

The store will also include a food pantry. Lent said this store and future thrift stores will also help the ministry farm and produce chemical-free food.

"We try to think about whether you're in a rich community or in a poor community; the needs are equal. Everybody needs something," Lent said.

"We are benefiting each other. That's the whole point. It's supposed to be we, not me," Lent said.

At this time there is no confirmed opening date as the ministry is still getting everything ready, but Lent hopes to open in early November.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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