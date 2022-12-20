Watch Now
Overnight cold weather sheltering to be provided Dec. 22 through Dec. 25

Posted at 2:08 PM, Dec 20, 2022
Overnight cold weather sheltering will be provided in Tallahassee Thursday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 25 for those experiencing homelessness.

On behalf of Big Bend Continuum of Care (BBCoC), Connecting Everyone with Second Chances (CESC)/The Kearney Center, Leon County Government and the City of Tallahassee,
overnight sheltering will be offered at the Kearney Center, located at 2650 Municipal Way, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. If needed, overflow sheltering will be provided.

The City's Star Metro bus service will also provide transportation. For those needing the service, call or text BBCoC's Street Outreach Coordinator at 850-759-1895 or email outreach@bigbendcoc.org.

The following partners makes cold night sheltering possible:

  • Leon County Government
  • City of Tallahassee
  • Leon County Health Department
  • Big Bend Continuum of Care
  • Connecting Everyone with Second Chances (CESC)/The Kearney Center
  • Big Bend Homeless Coalition/Hope Community
  • Jacob Chapel Baptist Church
  • First Baptist Church
  • Capital City Youth Services (CCYS)
  • ALSCO

For more information, contact the Big Bend Continuum of Care Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 850-792-5015. For after hours or weekends, contact the CESC/Kearney Center at 850-792-9000.

