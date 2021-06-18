Organizers gear up for Juneteenth celebrations across Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This Saturday communities will celebrate Juneteenth, a day in history to mark when slaves in Galveston, Texas learned of their freedom in 1865.

ABC 27’s Dave Vogan spent the day with groups putting on big events to honor Juneteenth.

Hidden within Tallahassee is an oasis filled with history just off Adams Street.

"With the significance of this property being owned by an African American I mean the history of this property is absolutely amazing."

The place Darius Baker and Keith Rodgers are referring to is The Hole.

The property once owned by "Lafayette, that's a Frenchman back in history actually owned it and parceled it out to some of the slaves."

Today, this property is owned by an African American. A place many will come to Celebrate Juneteenth "Soul in the Hole." A day to mark the end of slavery.

It's also a chance for many people who haven't seen each other in some time to reconnect.

"We'll beyond that, just to get together now because of the epidemic now stuff is opening back up. Not only is it Juneteenth and gathering happening to be Juneteenth is a beautiful thing."

This event isn't the only place people will gather Saturday.

"Us being black men...African Americans in Tallahassee we want to make sure that we are able to showcase and highlight the empowerment of our black community," said Alfred Williams II of Capital City Cultural Community Outreach.

Over at Cascades Park, the Juneteenth Empowerment Day is extremely important to both Alfred and Allen Speed. They're part of the Capital City Cultural Community Outreach Group-- hosting this year's inaugural event.

No matter where you go to celebrate – one thing is for sure.

There will be plenty of fun to go around from live music, food and people out to have a good time.

For a full list of Juneteenth events across the area, you can click here.