Local Juneteenth celebrations for 2021

(WTXL) — The ABC 27 Digital Team has compiled a list of local events to celebrate Juneteenth on June 19.

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when the Union Army brought word to Galveston, Texas that slavery had been outlawed. Then-president Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier.

Juneteenth was also made into a federal holiday on June 17.

Tallahassee:



Halisi Africa presents Joy-teenth!: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. 1002 Commerical Drive. This Juneteenth, leave your wallet at home, come out and share the joy! Live Performances, Free Food, Yoga, Zumba & More! Click here to learn more.

12 p.m. to 7 p.m. 1002 Commerical Drive. Juneteenth Empowerment Day: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cascades Park. The event will focus on Community enlightenment via cultural celebration and general wellness benefiting Leon County, Gadsden County, Wakulla County, South Georgia and surrounding areas. Click here to learn more.

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cascades Park. Juneteenth Pop Up Shop & Celebration: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. HBJ Glam Studio, 719 North Calhoun Street. Come out as we celebrate Freedom with vendors, food, and fun for the entire family.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. HBJ Glam Studio, 719 North Calhoun Street. TCC Juneteenth Commemoration Show: 8 p.m. Online. TCC’s African Drum and Dance Ensemble is presenting a YouTube premier performance on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth, which was established this week as a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Click here for more information.

Thomasville:



Second Annual Juneteenth Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Douglass High School Complex. This free community-wide event will also offer free health screenings, live entertainment featuring the “Essence Band,” Car Show by the Guton Brothers, COVID-19 vaccines (provided by Archbold Medical Center), informational displays, vendors, kids activities and more. Click here to learn more.

Valdosta:



Juneteenth Festival: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. 1708 W. Gordon St.: 10 a.m. booth set-up. There will be music, entertainment, vendors and information, booths, food trucks, raffles and giveaways. Come learn, have Fun. Freedom Fest, 8 p.m., live music. Fireworks 9 p.m. Text "JUNETEENTH21" to 56525 for more information.

Bainbridge:



Phoenix Affaire “Juneteenth Jubilee!”: 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. On the private grounds and property at 209 Whigham Dairy Road in Bainbridge.

Tifton:

