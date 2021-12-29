One person injured in shooting on West Tennessee Street in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on West Tennessee Street early Wednesday morning.

According to an initial report from the Tallahassee Police Department, officers were on an unrelated call at 2700 West Pensacola Street and heard gunshots.

Approximately 10 minutes later, they were flagged down by someone stating there was a gunshot victim at the Marathon on West Tennessee Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD notes no arrests have been made at this time.