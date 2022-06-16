Watch
One man shot, suspect in custody in incident on South Monroe Street

Incident occurred Wednesday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on the 2500 block of South Monroe Street Wednesday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 7:37 p.m. its deputies responded to the scene.

When law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, one man was discovered shot.

The injured individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office added that a suspect was in custody.

The LCSO asked that anyone with information or video related to the incident, please contact our Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300 or Crimestoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

