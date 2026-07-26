One man dead following crash on Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle Southeast

TALLAHASSE (WTXL) — One man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Tallahassee.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the crash happened at 2:11 a.m. Sunday on Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle Southeast.

Following the crash, an adult male was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

TPD says the total number of people involved is not yet known. The crash remains under investigation.

The road was temporarily closed Sunday morning but has since reopened.

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