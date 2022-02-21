Watch
One killed in Sunday crash on Thomasville Road

Police lights
Posted at 10:24 AM, Feb 21, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A 34-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Reports state that a 32-year-old man was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 319 (Thomasville Road) near Iamonia Cut-Off Road (County Road 12).

The 34-year-old woman was driving in the far left northbound lane on U.S. Highway 319 near Iamonia Cut-Off Road when the two vehicles collided.

The man suffered minor injuries and the woman was pronounced deceased at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, reports stated.

No other details have been provided at this time.

