One dead after Thursday night stabbing at Walgreens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One male has died as a result of a stabbing that occurred Thursday night at the Walgreens located at 140 Capital Circle SW.

According to the Second Judicial Circuit Arrest/Probable Cause Affidavit, Leon County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of a man having been stabbed at approximately 8 p.m.

A witness on scene said that the suspect, identified as Orlando Estrada-Cabrera, believed the victim made a "disrespectful statement" about him. Cabrera confronted the victim, leading to an argument.

Reports state that Cabrera then pulled out a "stainless steel knife with a black handle" and stabbed the victim "two or three times."

Video surveillance from Walgreens backed up the witness' account.

Cabrera was located in the area and confirmed to authorities that he had stabbed the victim multiple times after the victim "disrespected him."

Cabrera was placed under arrest for second degree murder.